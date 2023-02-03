Hope Center in Le Roy starting grief support group

Press release:

The Hope Center of LeRoy, located at 42 Main St., will be starting up another GriefShare Support Group. It will take place every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning on March 2, and running through May 25. The group is designed to offer help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. The three key parts of the program are the use of a personal workbook, a video seminar, and group discussion. The cost is $20. For more information or to register, please call the Facilitator, Mari-Lee Ruddy, at (716) 861-5645. You don't have to bear your grief alone.