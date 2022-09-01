Hope Center of Le Roy announces Fall programs

Press release:

The Hope Center of Le Roy Gears Up for Fall Programs

The Hope Center, located at 42 Main Street in Le Roy, is a faith-based, non-profit community outreach center established in 2016. Their mission is to serve by providing resources to help those in need. All are invited to participate in their programs, three of which will be starting up this fall:

"GriefShare" is a weekly grief support group that will meet on Thursday evenings from 7:00-8:30pm, starting Sept 8th through Dec 8th. This program is designed to help and encourage those who have experienced the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. If you, or someone you know needs help healing their broken heart, this is the place to be. For more information or to register, please call Mari-Lee Ruddy at (716) 861-5645.

"Fresh Start Tutoring" is a free program that supports children in grades K-6 by assisting them with their math and reading skills. Students meet with a trained volunteer for about 30 minutes each week. We are currently in need of caring hearts to become volunteer tutors. (This is ideal for high school students or retired teachers!) Please contact Amy at [email protected] if you are interested in making a difference in a child's life.

"Memory and Friends" is a free monthly respite care program for those challenged with early to mid-stage memory impairment due to Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia. We are looking for dedicated volunteers to work with our guests one-on-one, or to assist with preparing lunch, set-up, clean-up, and activities. Please contact us at [email protected] if you have approximately 4 hours a month or every other month to join us and become a Friend. You'll be so glad you did!