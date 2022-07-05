Hope Center of Le Roy appoints new director of development

Press release:

The Hope Center of Le Roy announced today that Diane Sia has been hired as the Director of Development. The Director of Development is responsible for the overall operation of the Hope Center which offers free programs and services to the community such as the Fresh Start Tutoring program for children.

“We are delighted to have Diane on board,” said Board Member Bill Friedman. “She has the right personality and skillset to work with our program directors and volunteers, as well as with community and business leaders, to advance the growing activities and services we provide to the families in our region.”

Diane brings a wealth of knowledge from the nonprofit sector, having recently served as the Director of Development for Crossroads House, Batavia. With more than twenty years of experience in management support roles including three years in administrative nonprofit responsibilities, she helped the home meet its financial objectives by overseeing fundraisers, business appeals, and their annual campaign. She directed marketing and promotions, edited their biannual newsletter, and managed multiple special projects while continuing to build a strong relational network.

Henry Moore, Board Member, and the Hope Center’s former Executive Director said, “A major part of Diane’s role will be to establish solid relationships with the families who receive our services, our staff and volunteers, business sponsors, community members, schools, and churches. We are confident she will excel in enhancing each of these important connections.”

“I am so happy to join the dedicated staff and volunteers at the Hope Center and to be a part of its vision for the future,” Sia said. “I am excited to contribute to the organization’s efforts to address community needs by focusing on program development, financial stability, and relational health,” she added.

With expertise in communications, marketing, and management, Diane previously worked as the Store Employment Associate for Tops Market and as the Financial Records Control Clerk for LeRoy Central School. Diane lives in LeRoy with her husband, David.