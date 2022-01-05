Husband charged with manslaughter in overdose death

Press release:

On Thursday, December 30th, 2021 around 9:32 PM the Batavia Police Department received a third-party phone call that two adults had overdosed in the presence of their young children at an apartment at Northside Meadows.

The Batavia Police Department responded along with the Batavia Fire Department and Mercy EMS. Upon arrival, the mother of the children, Anda Ithna-Asheri (38), was found to have been deceased for some time.

The father, Makeen Ithna-Asheri (61), was unresponsive with agonal breathing. Multiple doses of Narcan were administered and Makeen was transported to UMMC where he later recovered.

The children, ages seven and ten, were released to the custody of a relative. Following an investigation by the Batavia Police Department, Makeen Ithna-Asheri was arrested on January 4th, 2022 around 2:33 PM by Detective Jason Ivison.

Makeen was charged with manslaughter in the 2nd degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Makeen is accused of providing Anda with the drugs which caused her to overdose and knowing that she overdosed, he failed to administer proper aid. Additionally, Makeen allegedly prevented the notification of emergency services by taking the children's phones away when they wanted to call 911.

Upon being taken into custody, Makeen was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.

Makeen is on lifetime parole for Murder in the 2nd degree and is currently being held in Genesee County Jail on $50k bail, $100k bond, and $150k partially secured bond. Makeen is also being held on a parole warrant.

Makeen is scheduled to reappear in court on February 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.. The Batavia Police Department would like to thank the Genesee County 911 Center, City of Batavia Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Genesee County Department of Social Services, Genesee County Child Advocacy Center, Genesee County Coroner’s Office, Genesee County District Attorney’s Office, and NYS Parole for their assistance in this case.