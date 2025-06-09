Hydrant flushing scheduled Tuesday in north section of the city

Press Release:

Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation has notified the City of Batavia that they will be flushing their fire hydrants on Tuesday, June 10. This may cause flow disruptions and water discoloration in the north section of the City.

If you do experience a discoloration of your water, turn on a cold water tap and let it run for about 5 minutes or until clear. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the discoloration has dissipated.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Your patience is greatly appreciated.