ILGR hosts open house and dedication this week

Press Release

So that residents of the GOW Counties (Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming) who have a disability are aware of the expanded programs and services provided by Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR), we will be holding an Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9 at our main facility at 319 West Main Street in Batavia.

Those who attend will be able to view our expanded offices – seven were added; enlarged Medical Equipment Loan Closet (we are now collecting kitchen and household goods for consumers in our homeless housing program); and new Conference Room.

Anyone may stop by during open hours for a tour. At 12 noon we will be dedicating the Conference Room in honor of Michael Phillips, our late Chief Financial Officer, who passed away last November, after 35 years of outstanding and enthusiastic service.

As the date approaches, ILGR will share additional Open House details on the ILGR Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ILGR14020. For questions, call (585) 815-8501, Extension 400.

ILGR offers a wide range of services to help people with disabilities remain in control of their own lives and live more independently. Among them are long-term supports and services for seniors and individuals with disabilities through NY Connects, application assistance for Medicaid, Social Security, and Department of Social Services programs, employment and housing search and assistance; an expanded loan closet with free durable medical equipment; and Taking Control, which provides consumer directed personal assistance services (Home Care Aides).

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR), a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. Family of Agencies, offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.