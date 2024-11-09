ILGR invites everyone for a health-related open house

Press Release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is welcoming anyone from the GOW (Genesee Orleans Wyoming Counties to stop into their office underneath the Green Awning at 319 West Main Street in the Crickler Executive Business Center in Batavia.

You are invited to stop in anytime between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday November 21. No appointments are needed!

You can learn about our health-related services for people with disabilities including: Loan Closet Equipment, Housing Employment, Medicaid Applications, Seniors’ Programs, Taking Control Personal care aide assistance; Children and Youth Service /Specialists and MORE!

More information is available at 585-815-8501, extension 400.

The Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.