ILGR launches mental health and self-care group for young women in Batavia

Press Release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is hosting a group for women (18-24 years old) to discuss mental health and self-care options. Meetings will take place every Friday in June from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at 319 W. Main Street, Batavia, at the Independent Living Center. (Look for the left rear door with the green awning, in the Crickler Executive Business Center.)

This is a peer-led group, and discussion topics will include emotional awareness, mental health basics, boundaries, filling your cup with self-care, confidence, connection, and growth. Each participant will receive items for mental health, well-being, and self-care.

Pre-Registration is required, and space is limited. Please contact Emma Pratt, Youth Specialist at 585-815-8501, Ext. 404 or epratt@wnyil.org. Assistance with transportation may be available. This program is available to residents of Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties, thanks to the generous support from the Greater Rochester Health Foundation.

