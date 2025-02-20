ILGR launches new youth project with help of grant to support disabled youth and families

Press Release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR), serving Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties, is excited to announce the recent awarding of a $371,176 grant by the Greater Rochester Health Foundation and the Rochester Area Community Foundation. This essential funding will establish The Independent Living Youth Project (ILYP), a two-year pilot program aimed at providing enhanced services for disabled youth and their caregivers.

The grant will fund two Independent Living Youth Specialists who will offer direct services and support to children and youth under 25 years old with disabilities, as well as their families and caregivers, helping them navigate this complex system.

Connecting to Our Existing Aims

As a peer-directed, regional advocacy, service, and program provider for people of all ages with mental, physical, intellectual, sensory, or developmental disabilities, ILGR is dedicated to ensuring that these individuals can live their lives as they choose, free from institutional care and restrictive environments.

While our Independent Living Specialists serve all ages, we recognize that disabled children and youth, along with their caregivers, often require specialized services and support. Their families report higher out-of-pocket medical expenses, spend more time coordinating their child's healthcare, and sometimes reduce or stop working due to their child's health.

Many families seek assistance with applying for public benefits and need direct support to navigate the process. Additionally, parents face challenges in developing the Individualized Education Program (IEP) for their child's school support.

Adolescents with disabilities often struggle to transition to adult services, self-advocate, find employment, and live independently.

Youths with disabilities and their families deserve a comprehensive, community-based, family-centered, and coordinated system of care.

"We're thrilled to launch this pilot project, which will enable us to provide focused assistance to youth under 25 years old and their families," said Rae Frank, Director of Independent Living of the Genesee Region. "Navigating a complex system can be challenging for this population, and additional support will assist them to succeed."

“The Greater Rochester Health Foundation is thrilled to be able to support the Independent Youth Living Project, a program that empowers youth with disabilities and their families,” stated Rachel Betts, Responsive Grant Program Officer at the Greater Rochester Health Foundation, “The challenges these families face are significant, but with specialized advocacy, direct support, and a focus on independence, Western NY Independent Living can make a meaningful impact. By providing resources like educational advocacy, assistance with benefits, and youth leadership opportunities, this initiative will equip these young individuals with the skills and services they need to thrive in their communities. The Independent Living Center’s commitment to improving the quality of life for these youth is both inspiring and necessary, and we are excited to fund this program that will bring about real, lasting change for so many families in our community.”

For more information or support contact 585-815-8501.