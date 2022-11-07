ILGR offers free rides to vote Tuesday

Press Release

Continuing the community service it has offered for years, the Western New York Independent Living Family of Agencies is enabling citizens with disabilities to participate in the electoral process by offering FREE curb-to-curb rides in its vans, one standard and one wheelchair-lift-equipped, to polling places in Erie, Niagara, and Genesee Counties.

This includes daytime rides to the Early Voting Sites through Friday November 4th: There are 11 in the Districts in the City of Buffalo, and 27 in the various other Erie County municipalities, four spread throughout Niagara County, and one site in Genesee County. The addresses are found on the websites of your Boards of Elections.

Also, of course, we offer voters with disabilities rides to their local polling places between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov.8. Rides are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and seats are extremely limited! We cannot guarantee they will be available if they are requested the day of the event.

Please learn the address of your polling site and make your reservations as soon as possible at 716-836-0822, extension 108 or 150.

Voting is your right and duty as a citizen, and it is our pleasure to assist!