ILGR receives CARES Act funding for homeless and eviction prevention programs

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) in collaboration with the Genesee County and Orleans County Departments of Social Services announces a new program to assist tenants and landlords affected by the current COVID-19 health pandemic.

The Emergency Solutions Grant, via the CARES Act funding, will provide rental assistance to individuals who are facing eviction and are unable to pay their rent due to circumstance related to the pandemic.

These circumstances may include being laid off, furloughed, workplace closure, having a wage earner unable to work due to COVID-19, or being the primary care giver of someone who contracted COVID-19, or other circumstances.

The eviction prevention rental assistance will be available to cover up to a maximum of $4,200 for households that qualify. The rent subsidy will be paid directly to the landlord to prevent eviction on behalf of the tenant.

This program will be available to renters who meet the following eligibility criteria:

Must be a resident of the County where they are applying. Must be determined ineligible for rental assistance with the Department of Social Services. Must provide proof of tenancy. Household annual income must be at or below 50% of Average Median Income (AMI) for the County level prior to the COVID-19 crisis; and Households must provide documentation of loss or reduction of income due to COVID-19 after March 16, 2020. Must be at risk of being evicted once the moratorium on eviction is lifted because of the COVID-19 Pandemic (i.e. already missed or about to miss rent payments and face eviction).

How to Apply for Assistance:

Contact the Department of Social Services to determine your eligibility for rental assistance. If you are not eligible, contact Independent Living of the Genesee Region at [email protected] . You will be assigned to an Independent Living Specialist who will conduct an interview and collect all required documentation.

Before contacting Independent Living, please have answers to the following questions:

a. Does your household income qualify based on this year’s gross yearly income? (The Federal Government’s unemployment pay of $600 per week is not considered as part of your income, but the state unemployment payments are). Please see income guidelines for income limits per household size.

Genesee County Orleans County

One Person $25,800 One Person $26,750

Two Person $29,500 Two Person $30,600

Three Person $33,200 Three Person $34,400

Four Person $36,850 Four Person $38,200

Five Person $39,800 Five Person $41,300

Six Person $42,750 Six Person $44,350

Seven Person $45,700 Seven Person $47,400

Eight Person $48,650 Eight Person $50,450

b. Have any of your household members become unemployed or under-employed as result of the COVID-19 Pandemic?

c. Are you at risk of being evicted once the moratorium on eviction is lifted because of the COVID-19 Pandemic? (i.e., already missed or about to miss rent payments and face eviction)

If the renter provides false information to the County or its designee, they will not be qualified for the assistance and will be required to repay the assistance. The eligibility determination organization has the final say/decision in all matters/situations pertaining to this program. The program regulations can be changed at any time throughout the grant year due to reasons of funding or program need. In addition, the entire program may be withdrawn and/or changed by the County for any reason, including reasons of funding or program effect.

The Emergency Solutions Grant will provide additional funds to the existing Rapid Rehousing Program facilitated by Independent Living of the Genesee Region for people who are experiencing homelessness. If you are unsheltered and need assistance, please contact Independent Living at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.