ILGR to host luncheon simulating vision loss

Press Release:

To aid participants in better understanding eating and socializing with vision loss, Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR), is holding a “Lunch in the Dark” event, with diners eating in a darkened environment.

It will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at The New York State School for the Blind Gymnasium, 2A Richmond Avenue in Batavia.

The menu includes Chicken Parmesan, Baked Ziti, Salad, and Garlic Knots, and a 50/50 Split Drawing and a Basket Raffle are among the fun activities.

As a group, we will talk about the best practices for making events with food more accessible, as well as strategies for eating with vision loss.

This is also a fundraising event for the ongoing work of ILGR with individuals with disabilities. The ticket price is $30 per person, and pre-registration is required with Catherine DeMare at 585-815-8501, extension 400, or at cdemare@wnyil.org.

We are seeking community-minded businesses and organizations to co-sponsor the event, for which they will be recognized – when the lights are back up.