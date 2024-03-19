ILGR to host Transition Planning Workshop for students with disabilities

Press Release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR), working with the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) and the New York State Department of Special Education is hosting a workshop “Transition Planning: Life After High School”.

Designed for the young people living in Genesee or Orleans County between the ages of 13 and 21 with a disability or special health care need and their parents, it will take place from 9 - 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at the ILGR office, 319 West Main Street at the Crickler Executive Business Center in Batavia.

Attendees will gain information on how to plan for life after high school. Learn what questions to ask, ideas for Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), options, supports, and services that are available for them. A light breakfast will be provided.

Seating is limited and pre-registration is required by calling April Fearby, Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs (CYSHCN) Program Specialist at 585-815-8501, extension 401, or emailing her at afearby@wnyil.org.

