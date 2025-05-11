Important safety alert: protect yourself from door-to-door solicitation scams

Press Release:

The Batavia Police Department and National Grid want to warn you about a potential scam in our community. There have been reports of individuals going door-to-door, claiming to represent National Grid, but they are not affiliated with the company.

These individuals may be trying to sell services or collect personal information from residents. It's essential to remember that National Grid does not engage in door-to-door solicitation.

If someone comes to your door claiming to represent National Grid, be cautious and take the following steps to protect yourself:

Verify identity: Ask to see photo identification. National Grid and licensed Energy Service Company representatives must carry visible ID with a logo.

Protect your information: Never provide your utility account number or a copy of your utility bill unless you are sure you want to consider an offer.

Be cautious of agreements: Do not sign anything until you understand the agreement terms, rate structures, billing practices, customer service policies, and cancellation procedures.

Be aware of red flags: National Grid will never ask for your account number during a home visit or unsolicited call.

Stay safe: If you feel unsafe or suspect fraudulent activity, lock your doors and call 911 immediately.

If you're unsure about the identity of a National Grid employee, you can always confirm by calling 1-800-642-4272. We appreciate your partnership in helping us protect our community members from misleading or fraudulent activity.

Any other legitimate solicitor must register with the City of Batavia Clerk's office and will be issued paperwork, feel free to ask for this documentation.

Remember, it's always better to be safe than sorry. Stay vigilant, and let's work together to prevent scams in our community.

If you have any questions or need further support, please don't hesitate to reach out to the Batavia Police Department or National Grid.