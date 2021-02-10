In cahoots: Collaborative effort results in new 'Blessing Box' to help people

Submitted photo and press release:

There is a new structure in front of St. James Episcopal Church on East Main Street in Batavia. It is quite a bit smaller than the church, but don’t let the size of this Blessing Box diminish its mission.

You’ve probably seen similar little structures placed along roadways or sidewalks. Often they hold books and promote family literacy.

The Blessing Box has a different purpose. It will hold commonly used items such as food, warm clothing, or clean face masks; items intended to meet some daily needs of the local community.

The Blessing Box project began during discussions in a Ministry for Education study group for lay people. The group meets weekly and engages in theological learning and reflection, focusing on how they might serve their community. This offering of service to others is ever present in each of our daily lives.

The EfM discussion identified unmet needs of some local individuals, families and the homeless population. This particularly includes those living with physical or mental health disabilities and anyone prevented from earning a life-sustaining wage.

The Blessing Box eventually became a reality through the collaborative efforts of churches along East Main Street, including the First Presbyterian Church, the First Baptist Church, Resurrection Roman Catholic Parish, and St. James Episcopal Church. A local business -- Blue Pearl Yoga -- is also a partner, along with the important Genesee Region Center for Independent Living located in Batavia.

As the project evolved, it became apparent that resources are available and interest exists to meet some needs of others during this pandemic. If you are interested in donating or participating in this vital outreach to the community, you can find the project The Blessing Box-Batavia on their Facebook page and contact the group through messenger.

Due to the limited access of our buildings during the pandemic, there will be a monthly donation drop off that will be advertised and posted on Facebook. A list of requested donations is also available, including cold weather items like handmade or new hats, gloves, and socks, COVID-19 safety items including disposable plastic gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer, personal hygiene items, bottles of water, and food items. In lieu of money, gift cards to Aldi, Tops, and BJ's will be accepted, too.