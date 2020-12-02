In Genesee County today 44 new positive cases of coronavirus, one death

Press release:

We can’t stress enough the importance to limit time with non-household members. Continue to do your best to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the flu by frequently washing/sanitizing your hands, wear a mask/face-covering over your mouth and nose when out in public and keep at least 6 feet from non-household members. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance.

Genesee County received 44 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in Alexander, Batavia, Byron, Le Roy, Oakfield and Pembroke.

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Fifty-seven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Thirteen of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

Sixteen of the new positive individuals are residents at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia.

We received notification of the death of a Genesee County resident. The resident is under 65. To protect the individual and their family we will not be releasing any further information. We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this community member during this very difficult time.

Orleans County received nine new positive cases of COVID-19.