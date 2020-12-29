In lieu of Christmas party, Attica Lions Club raised money for gift certificates and baskets, kept toy drive alive

Press release:

The Attica Lions Club has been busy despite the troubling interruptions we have faced with COVID–19. At last month's board meeting, the Board of Directors decided to make the tough decision that it was in the best interest of the club to cancel the Attica Lions’ Club annual Christmas Party.

In lieu of the annual Christmas party, we brainstormed a unique option to our members. Instead of putting the $50 that we normally use to buy our own dinners to our annual Christmas Party, we would offer an option to our members to donate this $50 (or a denomination of any value they wanted) and put it into a Christmas fund. With this fund we would buy as many $50 gift certificates as we could to a local restaurant in Attica and distribute them to local families in need during this difficult year.

The Christmas fund got to just over $2,000 and allowed the Attica Lions Club to buy 40 gift certificates from The Prospector in Attica.

Another tradition at the Attica Lions Club Christmas Party was to bring a toy to the party that would be donated to the Attica School’s toy drive. Without a 2020 Christmas party, we almost decided not to do it, but we decided to make Harding’s Attica Furniture a drop-off spot for anyone wishing to donate a toy.

An overwhelming amount of gifts and toys were dropped off throughout December to Harding’s. Matthew Struzik, a teacher from Attica Central School, helped create gift baskets for 32 families in which the gift certificates mentioned above were also added to help out these families even more. Some larger families got two gift certificates.

The Attica Lions Club would like to thank its members and the Attica Central School for the help in setting this all up. This really is what the season and our club is all about.