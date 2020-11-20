In-person Masses cancelled until Nov. 28 at Resurrection RC Parish in Batavia due to COVID-19

Masses this weekend at Resurrection Parish in Batavia are cancelled due to some individuals that came to a funeral at St. Joseph's last week.

Here's a note from Rev. Ivan R. Trujillo, pastor at Resurrection RC Parish, Batavia:

I regret having to advise our parishioners that I am taking a pre-emptive measure and cancelling our weekend Masses for Nov. 21st and 22nd, as well as on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26th. Weekend and Thanksgiving Masses will be online through Facebook and our website as usual.

We have been notified by the Health Department that five members of a family attending a funeral last week have tested positive for COVID-19.

As we have been strictly following all of the recommended guidelines by the State and our Diocese -- such as wearing masks, social distancing, limiting the number of people attending, movement around the church, and disinfecting the entire interior of the church after EVERY Mass -- I believe we are doing the best we can to stay safe.

In addition, we have notified the Diocese regarding our situation. However, we cannot know for certain that everyone entering our church is healthy.

We will be temporarily closed to have some extra cleaning done and continue to disinfect every day (even though no one will be in the church).

I hope everyone will feel comfortable returning to Mass on the (Nov.) 28th.

Sincerely,

Fr. Ivan