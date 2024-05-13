Inaugural Pavilion Gopher 5k fun run and walk, June 1

Press Release:

Pavilion Central School District (PCSD) is thrilled to announce the inaugural Gopher 5K Fun Run/Walk on June 1, utilizing the newly developed Pavilion Walking Trail. This community event marks the first public introduction to the scenic campus trail, offering a unique opportunity for community members to engage in physical activity while enjoying the natural beauty of the school’s surroundings.

"We are so excited to finally be able to share our beautiful campus with the community," said Ashley Tallman, Pavilion Central School District Wellness Committee Coordinator and Health/Physical Education Department Chair.

"We have been planning for how we could use our grounds for physical activity since former and retired teacher Marianne Witowski was here. Our inaugural Gopher 5K on June 1 gives us an opportunity to share the trail with a wider audience in a more formal way and brings awareness to this great resource in our community. We are really excited about how the trail will support the health and well-being of our school community. We are truly hoping the 5K becomes a staple in our community and that the 1st ever Gopher 5K brings the community together and highlights the trail as a great resource to support the health and well-being of our school community."

The Pavilion Walking Trail, a collaborative effort between Pavilion Central School District staff and various community stakeholders, including the Genesee Valley BOCES, has been in the works for over a year. Funded in part by the State of New York through the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Initiative, the trail is designed to increase physical activity opportunities for students, families, and the broader community.

The Gopher 5K Fun Run/Walk invites competitive racers and casual participants alike, with the option for timing via chipped bibs for those who register by May 27. Walk-in registrations are welcome on the day of the event, though chipped bibs may not be available. Family registrations are also encouraged; however, these entries will not be timed.

To register for the Gopher 5K Fun Run/Walk, please visit the Google Registration Link. We appreciate cash donations on the day of the race to support the ongoing maintenance of the trail and the event's timing system.

For more information, please contact Ashley Tallman at atallman@pavilioncsd.org.

Join us in making this inaugural event a staple in our community and help us celebrate a healthier, more connected Pavilion!