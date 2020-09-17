'Independence Express' will provide disabled voters with free van rides to early voting sites or polls, or deliver ballots to BoE

Press release:

Independence Express, the transportation branch of Western New York Independent Living Inc., will provide free van rides to people with disabilities living in Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties who need a ride to vote on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3rd).

Or, if you would prefer to cast your vote prior to Election Day, you can get a ride to a designated early voting site in your county during its limited hours of operation between Oct. 24th and Nov. 1st.

In addition, Independence Express will also deliver ballots for anyone, with or without disabilities, to their respective Board of Elections in our five-county service area.

Independence Express has wheelchair-accessible vehicles for those with mobility challenges, if needed. While we can’t help anyone up or down stairs, we can take people to their voting place and then back home or to work, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

If you are a person with a disability and would like the free service offered by Independence Express, please email [email protected] with “Election Day” in the subject, and providing this information:

The rider’s name;

Address;

Phone number;

If rider uses a wheelchair or if rider is ambulatory;

The name and address of the polling place;

If anyone is going with the rider, such as a Personal Care Attendant (PCA);

And lastly, the rider's first choice of the time to go to the polls.

Alternately, one may call Christian at (716) 836-0822, ext. 108, to set up a ride. If there is high demand at times, requests will be honored on a "first-come, first-served" basis. Please give at least two days’ notice to ensure your ride.

Voting is your right – and we can help you exercise it!

The Western New York Independent Living Inc. Family of Agencies offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.