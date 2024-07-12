Independent Living celebrates 34 years of ADA with consumer picnic

Press Release:

July 26, 1990 was the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the first piece of legislation to provide people with disabilities the right to equal access to employment, governmental programs and services, areas of public accommodations, communications, and transportation. Many consider it to be the most comprehensive legislation giving individuals with impairments access to everyday life.

In celebration of this milestone, every year Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) holds a Consumer ADA Picnic. This year it takes place from 12 - 2 p.m. on Friday July 26 at the Town of Batavia Kiwanis Park, 3808 W. Main St., Batavia. It offers Free food and games including a Scavenger Hunt.

If you plan to attend, please R.S.V.P. to Catherine DeMare at 585-815-8501, extension 400 or email cdemare@wnyil.org. Transportation to this event may be available; please inquire with Catherine DeMare.

We look forward to having you celebrate with us!

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.