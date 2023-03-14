Independent Living hosting Lunch in the Dark on April 20

Press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is inviting everyone to their Lunch in the Dark Fundraising event, on Thursday, April 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will take place in the Gymnasium of the New York State School for the Blind, 2A Richmond Avenue in Batavia, NY 14020.

Participants will experience lunch in a darkened environment in order to better understand eating and socializing with vision loss. As a group, we will talk about the best practices for making events with food more accessible, as well as strategies for eating with vision loss. With a donation requested of $50 per ticket, the event includes a 50/50 split drawing and a Basket Raffle.

The BOCES Culinary Class will do the catering with a menu including Italian Pot Roast, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley (Carrots, Cauliflower, Broccoli), Risotto Cakes, and Panna Cotta.

To RSVP, contact Catherine DeMare at (585) 815-8501, extension 400.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.