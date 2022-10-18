Independent Living hosting 'Meet the Candidates' forum on Oct. 25

Press release:

For many years, Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) has encouraged citizens with disabilities to participate in the electoral process and make their preferences known about the candidates on the ballot in November – but first, voters need to learn more about those running to make an informed decision.

ILGR will be hosting a “Meet the Candidates” forum in Batavia on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Conference Room at ILGR, located at 319 West Main Street, in the Crickler Executive Business Center.

It will also be accessible via Zoom and will be live-streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ILGR14020 and on WNYIL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/WNYIL.

In-person attendance is limited, and registration is required. To register to attend in person, to get the details to connect to Zoom, or for any questions on the event, please call Cathy DeMare at (585) 815-8501, extension 400.

Candidates invited to participate appear on the November ballot include those running for U.S. House of Representatives; State Senator; New York State Assembly; Genesee County Coroner; City of Batavia Councilman-At-Large.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.