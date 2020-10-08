Independent Living hosts debut 'Walk, Run and Roll 5K or 10K All-inclusive Virtual Race' this month

Press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is holding their debut Walk, Run and Roll 5K or 10K All-inclusive Virtual Race for people of all abilities.

People with disabilities as well as the public will have the opportunity to compete side-by-side in an on-line event that will not discriminate based on disability. This fully accessible activity will permit competitors to pick the “course” of their choice any time between Oct. 18th to 31st.

Within the race itself, participants will have the secondary opportunity to engage in a Visual and Auditory Scavenger Hunt, where participants are challenged to locate particular sights and sounds of nature, city life, and Halloween decorations in a unique feature to the “race."

You can sign up in the Event section of ILGR’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/ILGR14020; or click here.

Entrance fee is $25, and includes an event t-shirt. For more information call Donna Becker at (585) 815-8501, ext. 411.

ILGR is grateful to our sponsors: Gold Level Sponsor Molina Healthcare; R.A. Haitz Company Roofing and Siding; and 139th District New York Assembly Member Steven Hawley.