Independent Living now offers special health care needs resource library

Press Release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR), working in cooperation with the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments, has opened a Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs (CYSHCN) Family Resource Library. Relatives of young people with disabilities from Genesee and Orleans Counties can make appointments to investigate adaptive devices and other equipment before investing in them, and perhaps arrange a short-term loan of an item.

About the Resource Library: The CYSHCN Resource Library is for children and their families to be able to test and identify tools and supports that will help their child/ youth in areas such as development, emotional regulation, support with health conditions or disabilities, sensory processing, communication, learning disabilities, advocacy, and more. This is a great way to try items for FREE, to see what works or doesn’t work before buying.

Supportive Equipment and Assistive Technology: Equipment is expensive, so this is a great way to try different items to see what works, or what does not, with no out-of-pocket expense. Some equipment available includes sensory toys, busy books, balance seats, tools that can support occupational therapy (OT), physical therapy (PT), speech goals, communication tools, and much more.

Books: We have a variety of books and workbooks that support parents, children, and youth of all ages.

For more information, contact April Fearby, CYSHCN Program Specialist at ILGR, at afearby@wnyil.org, or by calling 585-815-8501, extension 401.