Independent Living of Genesee Region calls on organizers to cancel ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia

Press release:

This past week, the governing Board of the Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) has released an anti-hate and racism statement, in reaction to recent violent events in Western New York and across the country.

Director Rae Frank said “The Governing Council of ILGR felt that it was time to stand up and make it known that the people with disabilities will stand by our friends and neighbors who find themselves marginalized in our society regardless of their religion, color, sexual identity, and other characteristics. They have, and always will have, a friend and a partner at ILGR.”

ILGR has adopted the following Equity Statement in response to the aforementioned recent violent racist acts in Buffalo and around the Country.

“Independent Living of the Genesee Region unequivocally believes all forms of hate and violence directed against people based on their race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, religion, age, size, immigration, economic, or housing status has no place in our community. We are in opposition to all discrimination and racism. We stand with all members in unity for our community. Independent Living of the Genesee Region will always be committed to stand with our community and will fight prejudice, discrimination, racism, and bigotry as we continue to advocate for tolerance, inclusion and understanding.”

ILGR believes that this statement is particularly applicable to the recent announcement of Clay Clark’s “ReAwaken America Tour” coming to Cornerstone Church in Batavia.

ILGR joins other concerned citizens in asking for this event to be cancelled in respect for the pain and suffering of many Americans in recent weeks. There is an online petition on the AVAAZ.org website which can be accessed at this URL: https://tinyurl.com/OpposeReAwakenTourBatavia. Interested persons can make their own decisions on whether to join us in asking for this event to bypass our community.