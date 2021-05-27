Independent Living of Genesee Region hires consumer administrator

Submitted photo and press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR), a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. Family of Agencies, welcomes Holly McAllister as a Taking Control Consumer Administrator.

The holder of an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Food Service Administration from Erie Community College, McAllister has a range of office work experience: Clerk Typist in the Genesee County Health Department; Principal Financial Clerk for Genesee County; Guest Service Advisor-Leader on Duty for Petco in Batavia; Principal Clerk for Genesee Justice; and Secretary in the Genesee County Planning Department.

In this position she has a variety of responsibilities to coordinate, monitor, and enroll individuals as consumers/employers in the Taking Control program in the ILGR regional service area of Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties, while promoting the expansion and positive impacts of the Consumer Directed Personal Assistant Service (CDPAS) within the region.

Asked to describe her feelings on beginning this new position, Holly whimsically quotes former Saturday Evening Post columnist Herm Albright, "A positive attitude may not solve all your problems, but it will annoy enough people to make it worth the effort."

ILGR is delighted that McAllister is bringing her experience to serve the GOW region in her new capacity.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.