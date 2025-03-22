Independent Living of the Genesee Region launches drop-in hours for young adults

Press Release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region is now offering Drop-In hours for young adults (ages 18 to 24) every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. No registration is needed.

If you are looking for a calm place to play a game or make some art, an Independent Living Specialist will be available and ready to assist. Independent Living of the Genesee Region is located at 319 West Main St., Batavia.

Thanks to funding from the Greater Rochester Health Foundation and in partnership with the Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs program, a conference room has been converted into a living room. This comfortable space can accommodate a group so no need to call ahead, just drop by any Thursday afternoon.

The covid pandemic forced many young people to study at home and shy away from regular activities that would have provided opportunities to form friendships. The isolation is real for this age group with many struggling to find safe ways to connect and meet people.

Independent Living Centers are designed and funded to assist people with disabilities. One definition of a disability is any condition that limits life activities. Feelings of panic, anxiety and stress can contribute to mental health challenges and become a disability impacting daily living. It’s important to know you are not alone.

Our Center offers a number of services that can lead to a better quality of life. We are a safe place where you can get to know people, maybe make some friends, and learn about options for your future.

Thanks to generous support from the Greater Rochester Health Foundation, Independent Living has two full-time Youth Specialists. Contact Kahlil Simon at ksimon@wnyil.org or Emma Pratt at epratt@wnyil.org or call 585-815-8501 to learn more.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies which offers an expanding array of services to aid people with disabilities to take control of their own lives.