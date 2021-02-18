Independent Living of the Genesee Region welcomes new Outreach Specialist

Submitted photo and press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) welcomes Kara Beth Baker to assist people with disabilities in the Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming county (GOW) region as a New York Connects Independent Living Outreach Specialist.

Baker brings 22 years of experience in counseling and accessibility, including: Counselor/Case Manager with the Salvation Army Men’s Rehabilitation Center in Buffalo; Alcohol and Substance Abuse Treatment Program Assistant at Attica Correctional Facility; Residential Habilitation Trainer at Heritage Centers in Alden; Crisis Counselor at Genesee Valley BOCES in Batavia; and a 504 Assistant (dealing with Federal disability access) and Board Member at Bethel Elementary School in Bethel, Vermont.

Baker completed a Master Life Coach Certification Program with the Transformation Academy; holds a Certification in Peer Recovery and Ethics from Recovery University of the Connecticut State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services; plus completed additional coursework and trainings at Liberty University, Cazenovia College, the University of Vermont, and Life Space Crisis Intervention Inc.

In her new role, Baker will connect people with disabilities and their families to needed home and community-based supports and services, as well as facilitate access to public benefits," says Baker. “I intend to use my skills and abilities to offer helpful solutions, and to help consumers help themselves. I intend to focus on the individuals’ specific needs in order to help them best navigate their journey."

ILGR is delighted that Kara Beth Baker is bringing her vast experience to serve the GOW region in her new capacity.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.