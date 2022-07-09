Independent Living to host picnic to celebrate anniversary of ADA passage

Press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) invites you to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) at our Annual Picnic. Free food, including hot dogs, hamburgers, and salad, will be provided, plus additional fun, and games. We look forward to having you join us!

The event takes place Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Town of Batavia Kiwanis Park, 3808 West Main Street in Batavia, rain or shine.

Please bring your own chair! COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

You can RSVP and get more information, by calling Cathy DeMare at 585-815-8501, extension 400. Let her know if you need transportation. Please note that all children under the age of 12 must have a booster or car seat.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.