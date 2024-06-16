Independent Living to host youth support groups starting June 27

Press Release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) in Batavia, will soon begin a six-week late afternoon Youth Support Group for teens between 14 and 18 years old with a disability.

It will take place from 4 - 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays from June 27 to August 8 (with a week off on July 4) at the Independent Living office in the Crickler Executive Business Center, 319 West Main Street Batavia (look for the green awning). It is a free program, and a light dinner will be provided. Transportation may be available with registration.

It is designed to provide a SAFE space for youth to: socialize with peers; work in a group and independently; learn tools for working through difficult emotions; and gain resources for support.

A novel aspect of this program is that we will be using the “Express It” journal to work through different topics such as feelings and emotions each week.

Please note that this is not “therapy”, it is a self-directed group that allows the use of artistic expression with a group of peers; however participants do not have to be “artistic” to attend; we encourage all to participate and find your own tools.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED, Space is limited. Please contact: April Fearby, Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs Program Specialist at 585-815-8501, ext. 401, or via email afearby@wnyil.org.

Along with ILGR our co-sponsors are the Young Leaders and Advocates Network and the Genesse & Orleans County Health Departments.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.

The Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs program is funded by the New York State Department of Health using federal Health Resources and Services Administration Title V funding. The opinions, results, findings and/or interpretations of content contained herein are the responsibility of the Contractor and do not necessarily represent the opinions, interpretations, or policy of the State or Federal funding agency.