Interagency Council begins 2022-23 with meeting on Sept. 21

Genesee County Interagency Council, Inc. will start our 2022-2023 year on Sept. 21. Membership in this Council consists of representatives of various agencies/organizations, social interest groups, or others including: representation of religious faiths, schools, youth agencies, health groups, special agencies, professional societies, and community volunteers interested in the well-being of Genesee County residents, and all types of human service related agencies/organizations.

We welcome new members and visitors into our council. Meetings are held at noon on the third Wednesday of each month (September through June), at Literacy West CORE building, 1 Mill Street in Batavia.

Our Council objectives are

To help develop, strengthen, and support the networking of various agencies in the Council.

To provide a means of understanding and exchange of experience between the agencies concerned, to provide reporting time for agencies at Council meetings; and to encourage members to report Council activities back to their agencies.

To help identify existing community issues and encourage the development of resolutions.

To create fellowship and understanding among agencies.

To include activities and training that will increase the interest, understanding, and knowledge of the members in community service.

Interagency Council Membership Benefits are:

Network with more than 50 organization representatives

Collaborate with other organizations that serve Genesee County residents

Professional development and educational programs

Information and resource sharing

For more information, please contact Lisa Smith (President) at [email protected] or David Dodge (Vice President) at [email protected]. Visit Genesee County Interagency on Facebook.