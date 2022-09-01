Interagency Council begins 2022-23 with meeting on Sept. 21
Press release:
Genesee County Interagency Council, Inc. will start our 2022-2023 year on Sept. 21. Membership in this Council consists of representatives of various agencies/organizations, social interest groups, or others including: representation of religious faiths, schools, youth agencies, health groups, special agencies, professional societies, and community volunteers interested in the well-being of Genesee County residents, and all types of human service related agencies/organizations.
We welcome new members and visitors into our council. Meetings are held at noon on the third Wednesday of each month (September through June), at Literacy West CORE building, 1 Mill Street in Batavia.
Our Council objectives are
- To help develop, strengthen, and support the networking of various agencies in the Council.
- To provide a means of understanding and exchange of experience between the agencies concerned, to provide reporting time for agencies at Council meetings; and to encourage members to report Council activities back to their agencies.
- To help identify existing community issues and encourage the development of resolutions.
- To create fellowship and understanding among agencies.
- To include activities and training that will increase the interest, understanding, and knowledge of the members in community service.
Interagency Council Membership Benefits are:
- Network with more than 50 organization representatives
- Collaborate with other organizations that serve Genesee County residents
- Professional development and educational programs
- Information and resource sharing
For more information, please contact Lisa Smith (President) at [email protected] or David Dodge (Vice President) at [email protected]. Visit Genesee County Interagency on Facebook.
