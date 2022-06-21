Interagency Council presents $1K scholarship to Batavia student

Press release:

On June 15, 2022 at their annual picnic at DeWitt Park, the Genesee County Interagency Council presented a $1,000 educational scholarship to Esperanza Hernandez. Esperanza plans to study Social Work at SUNY Brockport this fall.

Scholarship applications were accepted from all Genesee County High Schools and applicants were required to be in good academic standing, and majoring in the fields of Human Services, Social Work, Sociology, or Psychology.

Esperanza (pictured 2nd from right) standing with (from left) scholarship committee members Kari Heideman, Lisa Smith, Sheila Best (Esperanza’s Mother) and Julie Wasilewski (Batavia City School District Social Worker)

The mission of Genesee County Interagency Council is to create fellowship and understanding among community human service agencies. The council helps to identify community issues and encourages development of resolutions.

For more information about Genesee County Interagency Council please contact Incoming President Lisa Smith at (585) 344-2042 ext. 4237 or Text: (585) 483-1046 [email protected]