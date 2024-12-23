Intermediate School students collect nearly 2K items for Corfu Food Pantry

Press Release:

The Intermediate School Student Council hosted their annual December Drive to help collect food donations for the Corfu Food Pantry.

Currently, the Pantry is helping 50 families in our Corfu/Pembroke communities. In total, the Intermediate School students and staff collected 1,889 items!

On December 20, students and staff braved the elements to deliver donations. It took the entire 6th grade, entire 5th grade, and two 4th grade classrooms to deliver all of the food!

The Intermediate School Student Council also held a friendly competition to see which classroom in each grade collected the most food. The winners are: