International Women's Day: Their 'extraordinary contributions' during pandemic recognized

Press release:

On this International Women’s Day, the New York State Association of Counties announced the adoption of a resolution recognizing the extraordinary contributions made by women throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution highlights the leading role that women play as leaders of public health, essential services and as mothers, teachers and caregivers.

Read the resolution here.

“The story of the COVID-19 pandemic is largely a story of women," said Marte Saurbrey, Tioga County Chair and NYSAC President-Elect. "Sixty percent of county health officials in New York State and 90 percent of nurses and nursing assistants around the country are women. These public health heroes are the tip of the spear in the fight against this deadly virus and their skill and leadership has been critical to our efforts to end the pandemic.

"Additionally, we can’t forget the millions of women who served their communities as caregivers and essential workers during the pandemic. Their personal and professional sacrifice to their families and communities has made the difference in holding our society together during the last year and we owe them an immense debt of gratitude."

Martha Robertson, Tompkins County Legislature, said: “Women have been holding us all together during the pandemic. They are essential workers of all kinds: postal service, grocery, and childcare workers, first responders, teachers, as well as medical workers and of course mothers! With the vast majority of childcare and other-dependent care falling on women, the economic effects of the recession are compounding the health effects of the pandemic on women; their strength and perseverance in the face of these challenges need to be recognized."

NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario said: “This pandemic has challenged every aspect of our society in ways that most of us never thought possible and every step of the way, women have been rising to meet those new challenges and lead the way through this pandemic. Whether it’s county public health officials and essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic, or mothers and daughters at home teaching their kids or caring for parents, women have been the glue holding our communities together this year more than ever before.”

The resolution was put forward by the NYSAC Women’s Leadership Coalition, a bipartisan organization that offers resources specifically for women in county government and women interested in pursuing county leadership.

The resolution was part of the 30 policy resolutions in 12 issue areas, which will help guide NYSAC's advocacy for the duration of the legislative session.