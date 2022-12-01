Interpretive Center offering 'Create-a-Critter' sessions on Saturday

Press release:

Explore your creative side this weekend at the Genesee County Park & Forest.

With a touch of imagination and some hot glue, you can turn pine cones, seed pods, and other natural materials into your own unique critter or work of art.

Join us at the Interpretive Nature Center for Create-a-Critter on Saturday Dec. 3. Session 1 is from 10 a.m. to noon and Session 2 is from 1 to 3 p.m.

Your critter may even be a perfect gift for loved ones! Make a tasty birdfeeder tree ornament or garland of treats for wild animals to take home, or head out to the Outdoor Learning Center and decorate the trees! Sign up for either session.

Cost for each session is $5/person, $10/family. All materials provided. Space is limited, pre-registration is required. Call 585-344-1122 to register today!