Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 25, 2022 - 10:47am

It may be necessary for city to shut off water on Olyn Avenue today

posted by Press Release in news, batavia.

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department will be repairing a service line today at 9 Olyn Ave in the City of Batavia. There is the potential that the water may need to be shut off on Olyn Ave, from Holland Ave to Montclair Ave.

The length of time the water would be off is unknown.

Traffic will also be closed down to local traffic only on Olyn Ave, from Holland Ave to Montclair Ave while the repair is being made.

As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated. 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break