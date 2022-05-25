It may be necessary for city to shut off water on Olyn Avenue today

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department will be repairing a service line today at 9 Olyn Ave in the City of Batavia. There is the potential that the water may need to be shut off on Olyn Ave, from Holland Ave to Montclair Ave.

The length of time the water would be off is unknown.

Traffic will also be closed down to local traffic only on Olyn Ave, from Holland Ave to Montclair Ave while the repair is being made.

As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.