It's Agricultural Literacy Week and this year it's highlighting the dairy industry

Classrooms throughout Genesee County are celebrating Agricultural Literacy Week March 15th through 19th.

Agricultural Literacy Week has been celebrated for the past 17 years as a way to promote agricultural literacy and learning to students across New York State.

This year’s program highlights the dairy industry as the book "Chuck's Ice Cream Wish (Tales of the Dairy Godmother)" by Viola Butler will be read to students. The book will help students understand the importance of dairy farms and how ice cream is made.

In Genesee County, 70 elementary classrooms and more than 1,000 elementary students will be celebrating Agricultural Literacy Week. The Genesee County Dairy Princess Program and Assemblyman Steve Hawley (in top photo) will be visiting classrooms virtually through prerecorded videos.

More information about Agricultural Literacy Week in Genesee County can be found by visiting the Cornell Cooperative Extension website.