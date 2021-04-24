It's National Infant Immunization Week: Protect children 2 and under from vaccine-preventable diseases

Press release:

National Infant Immunization Week is April 24-May 1. This is an annual observance highlighting the importance of protecting children 2 years and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases.

It is also a week to celebrate the achievements of immunization programs and their partners in promoting health communities.

Vaccinations play a key role in protecting our children and our community from 14 vaccine-preventable diseases. They are the most successful and cost-effective public health tool available for preventing and reducing the spread of infectious diseases as well as preventing death.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, some infants and children have missed or delayed routinely recommended vaccinations.

“Childhood vaccinations are one of the best ways to protect infants and children from vaccine-preventable diseases before the age of two,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health).

“Diseases like whooping cough (pertussis) and the measles can be serious for infants and children. That is why it is important to stay on track with well-child visits and the recommended vaccination schedule.

“Please check with your healthcare provider to make sure your children are up to date on the recommended vaccination schedule, even during the pandemic. Doctor’s offices are taking the necessary precautions to keep you safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

To learn more about vaccinations and to view the latest immunization schedule visit www.cdc.gov/vaccinesor speak with your healthcare provider.