Jackson Street water project to continue Thursday

Press Release:

Please be advised that Blue Heron Construction will continue to work on interconnections to side streets for the Jackson Street water project on Thursday, beginning around 7:30 a.m. on Wood Street.

Loss of water should be expected in the surrounding area depending on valve closures. If discolored water occurs when water pressure is regained, please avoid doing laundry or cooking until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we work to improve our community.