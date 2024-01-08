Jackson Street water project to move onto Cone, Ganson, Cherry, Morton through Wednesday

Press Release:

Please be advised that Blue Heron Construction will begin interconnections to side streets in regard to the Jackson Street Water project on Monday, Jan. 8 starting around 8:30 a.m.

On Monday, work is expected on Cone Street and Ganson Avenue, Cherry Street on Tuesday, and Morton Avenue on Wednesday. Timeframes are subject to change depending on the amount of time it takes to complete each hook up. Loss of water should be expected on these streets and surrounding streets depending on valve closures.

If discolored water occurs when water pressure is regained, please avoid doing laundry or cooking until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we work to improve our community.