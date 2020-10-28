Jacobs acts to confront China, says its Communist Party poses an undeniable and urgent threat

Press release:

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) has introduced and cosponsored a series of bills to strengthen the economy andnational security by taking on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the People's Republic of China (PRC) on multiple fronts. Many of the bills were part of House Republicans’ China Task Force Report, which contains more than 400 recommendations to address the threat of China to the United States.

"China presents a clear threat to the strategic interest of the United States both at home and overseas, and we must act now to protect our economy and national security," Jacobs said.

"The CCP’s manipulative actions have made it clear they are not responsible members of the international community. This critical legislation I am supporting holds the CCP accountable, provides greater protections for Americans, and ensures we develop a strong economic position through advanced manufacturing."

The bill Rep. Jacobs introduced was the No Small Business Aid for China Act. This legislation would prohibit the Small Business Administration from providing aid, counsel or assistance to a small business with significant ties to China.

“My legislation ensures that American government assistance is used to support American small businesses," Jacobs said. "As we defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, my priority is a strong American economic comeback. That means ensuring money benefits domestic companies that need it most."

Furthermore, Rep. Jacobs cosponsored several other pieces of legislation:

H.R. 8238 – AIM Act – Establishes an intelligence office within the U.S. Department of Agriculture to counteract Chinese efforts to steal American agricultural technology and to evaluate threats to American agriculture.

H.R. 12 – The China Task Force Act – This is a comprehensive package of 137 pieces of legislation designed to protect American universities and intellectual property, bolster American manufacturing, and hold China accountable for their cover-up in response to COVID-19.

Highlights of the China Task Force Act:

H.R. 6421 Li Wenliang Global Public Health Accountability Act of 2020 – allows the President to impose sanctions on foreign individuals and entities involved in deliberate acts to conceal or distort information about a public health emergency of international concern, including COVID-19.

H.R. 7178 – CHIPS for America Act – would establish investments and incentives to support U.S. semiconductor supply manufacturing research and development and supply chain security.

"I, once again, commend the hard work and dedication of the China Task Force for delivering a comprehensive report on the threat of China," Jacobs said. "Bringing back good-paying American jobs, protecting our economy and agriculture, and holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable for devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic should be top priorities for Congress. I will keep fighting with my colleagues to implement these vital policies."