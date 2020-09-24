Jacobs announces passage of three veterans-related bills

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is pleased the House passed three bills designed to improve mental health services for veterans and support homeless veterans: The Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019; the DELIVER Act; and The Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act of 2020.

"Western New York is home to thousands of veterans, and I am truly humbled by and grateful for their selfless service to our nation. While COVID-19 has become front and center in our minds and news – many of our veterans are still struggling to access critical services," Jacobs said.

"I was proud the House passed three pieces of critical legislation yesterday to expand access to mental health resources and expand access to resources for homeless veterans. Our veterans served our nation selflessly, and I remain committed to doing everything I can to advance policies that support them."

The Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019 would create new grants at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to address veteran suicide and mental health. It would also establish scholarships for educating and training mental health professionals, improve information related to care for women veterans, and improve VA telehealth services.

The DELIVER Act would authorize and expand several programs to support homeless veterans and veterans in need of retraining assistance, particularly aimed at supporting veterans significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act of 2020 would create several new programs related to emergent suicide care, education programs for family members and caregivers of veterans with mental health disorders, and annual training for VA police regarding mental health.

The bill would also create an Interagency Task Force on Outdoor Recreation for Veterans and require several reports for Congress, including an analysis to meet the needs of homeless women veterans.