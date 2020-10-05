Local Matters

October 5, 2020 - 5:41pm

Jacobs announces veteran of the month program

posted by Press Release in Chris Jacobs, NY-27, news.

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is announcing he is now accepting nominations for his Congressional Veteran of the Month program.

To nominate a veteran who is a current resident of the 27th Congressional District to be recognized, constituents can visit https://jacobs.house.gov/veteran-month-nominations to download the nomination form.

Once completed, nomination forms can be submitted to Rep. Jacobs’ office three different ways:

Email the form to [email protected]
Fax to (716)-631-7610
Or mail to the Clarence District office at 8203 Main Street, Suite 2 – Williamsville, NY 14221.

“As a State Senator, my Veteran of the Month program was one of the most incredible and truly humbling programs I had the honor of conducting. I am eager to launch this program from my Congressional Office and honor the truly incredible veterans of NY27 for their selfless service to our country and their communities,” Jacobs said.

Upcoming

more

