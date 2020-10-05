Jacobs announces veteran of the month program

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is announcing he is now accepting nominations for his Congressional Veteran of the Month program.

To nominate a veteran who is a current resident of the 27th Congressional District to be recognized, constituents can visit https://jacobs.house.gov/veteran-month-nominations to download the nomination form.

Once completed, nomination forms can be submitted to Rep. Jacobs’ office three different ways:

Email the form to [email protected]

Fax to (716)-631-7610

Or mail to the Clarence District office at 8203 Main Street, Suite 2 – Williamsville, NY 14221.

“As a State Senator, my Veteran of the Month program was one of the most incredible and truly humbling programs I had the honor of conducting. I am eager to launch this program from my Congressional Office and honor the truly incredible veterans of NY27 for their selfless service to our country and their communities,” Jacobs said.