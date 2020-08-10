Jacobs applauds president's executive orders

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is releasing the following statement in response to President Trump signing four executive orders yesterday to provide targeted coronavirus relief to Americans.

“The negotiation process for a new stimulus package has been bogged down with partisan politics and far-left democratic wish lists that do not benefit the American people," Congressman Chris Jacobs said. "I applaud President Trump’s decisive action to make the health and financial well-being of Americans a priority and sign executive orders that will boost our economy, protect unemployed Americans, and aid Americans suffering from the effects of COVID-19.

"Conquering this enemy and rebuilding our economy is an effort we need to be united on, and the President is setting the example of what it means to put all Americans first.”

Yesterday President Trump signed four executive orders, which cover a range of issues including a $400 unemployment weekly insurance to replace the expired $600 bonus, protections against evictions for renters, extension of student loan relief, and a payroll tax holiday through the end of the year.