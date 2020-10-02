Jacobs applauds report from China Task Force

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) supports the China Task Force Report released yesterday that outlines a comprehensive plan to counter the People’s Republic of China and hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for their destabilizing behavior.

“I commend the China Task Force for their hard work developing a comprehensive plan to address the economic, national security, and now health threats the Chinese Communist Party poses to the American people,” Jacobs said. “The global pandemic has especially highlighted the clear threat the CCP presents and the serious need to secure our supply chains – especially those used in the production of critical medicines and medical supplies. We need to bring these supply chains back to our shores so we can invest in American jobs and protect American lives from malign foreign interference.”

The report developed by the China Task Force covers a wide range of issues involving the Chinese Communist Party including the forced labor and persecution of the Uyghur people, securing critical supply chains, providing resources to investigate and prosecute intellectual property theft, and securing production of advanced technologies such as AI, 5G, and autonomous vehicles.

“The Chinese Communist Party has a long record of human rights violations, stealing intellectual property, and manipulating critical information - holding them accountable should and can be a bi-partisan priority. I look forward to working with my colleagues to implement recommendations in this report to address the critical challenges posed by China,” Jacobs said.

To read the full CTF report, click here: