Jacobs backs Biden order that could make travel to Canada easier during pandemic

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is issuing the following statement in response to the executive order signed by President Biden, in part, calling for the study and eventual safe reopening of U.S.-Canadian land ports of entry.

“Cross-border travel is a significant economic driver for our region and of immense personal significance for many Western New Yorkers. For close to a year, border closures have prevented many Americans from reuniting with their families or even simply checking on property they own in Canada.

"We know how to open safely, and we need to implement these solutions. I urge the Biden Administration to work with the Canadian government to correct inconsistent policies and to expand cross-border travel.”

Background:

Yesterday President Biden signed an executive order titled “Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel.”

The order reads in part:

(Sec 5, c, Land Travel) The Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of HHS, the Secretary of Transportation, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Director of CDC, shall immediately commence diplomatic outreach to the governments of Canada and Mexico regarding public health protocols for land ports of entry.

Based on this diplomatic engagement, within 14 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of HHS (including through the Director of CDC), the Secretary of Transportation, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall submit to the President a plan to implement appropriate public health measures at land ports of entry.

The plan should implement CDC guidelines, consistent with applicable law, and take into account the operational considerations relevant to the different populations who enter the United States by land.