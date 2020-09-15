Jacobs backs GOP 'Commitment to America' plan

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) joined Republican House members to unveil the Republican “Commitment to America” plan.

“Before COVID-19, the United States had a historic economy, was strengthening our position on the international stage, and was making record investments into our communities. While the pandemic and recent civil unrest have impacted our lives significantly, Republicans are making a commitment to the American people to advance an agenda that provides a stronger future for every single American,” Jacobs said.

The Commitment to America is a three-pronged plan focusing on Rebuilding our Nation, Restoring our Way of Life, and Renewing the American Dream. The plan places emphasis on building small businesses and unleashing the American economy, returning safety to our streets and supporting law enforcement, strengthening educational opportunities, and investment in critical infrastructure, such as rural broadband. To read more, visit: https://www.republicanleader.gov/commitment/

“As I have said throughout my public service career, I fully believe in the potential of Western New York. I am proud to support this new vision and agenda for all Americans because it aligns with my mission to build a thriving region with good jobs, a strong education system, universal access to broadband, and opportunities for advancement,” Jacobs said.