Jacobs calls delivery of COVID vaccine a 'historic day'

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement in response to the first COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the United States.

“This is a historic day. Operation Warp Speed has lived up to its mission and is now delivering the first round of COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk Americans, including the brave men and women working on the frontlines in our nation’s hospitals. I commend the President, the Operation Warp Speed team, and the thousands of American researchers who worked tirelessly to ensure this ambitious goal was achieved,” Jacobs said. “The administration is set to deliver millions of vaccines around the country over the next few months and make them available to any American who wants one. While we can finally see the light at the end of tunnel, I encourage Western New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to wear a mask and social distance – we are approaching the end, let’s finish strong.”

The federal government has an initial agreement with Pfizer for the purchase of 100 million doses of their vaccine. Furthermore, the FDA is set to consider Emergency Use Authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate on December 17th, 2020. For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, individuals can visit the CDC’s website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect.html