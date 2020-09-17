Jacobs calls extended closure of U.S.-Canada border economically 'devastating'

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is releasing the following statement after reports surfaced Wednesday afternoon that the U.S.-Canadian border will remain closed to nonessential travel through Oct. 21st.

“The economic impact on Western New York from the extended closure of the northern border has been devastating,” Jacobs said. “This shouldn’t be a question of if we can open the border, but how to end these 30-day extensions and open safely to ensure family members can be reunited and local economies can be stimulated.

"I will work with the White House and Homeland Security to find a solution to implement a phased reopening that satisfies the needs of the United States and Canadian governments -- Western New York’s economy cannot afford to wait any longer.”